The American experiment in democracy is in question more than ever today amid severe political polarization, a White House that flouts the rule of law and fails to address a pandemic, and ongoing racial injustice. Protestors in 2020, like those across history, are demanding an America that lives up to its ideals of equality and liberty for all. Yet for many people, it's difficult to have faith in the country's future -- or in anything at all -- while we endure the upheaval that has ushered in the new decade. What should we believe in, and should we believe in America? Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude, author of Begin Again: James Baldwin's America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own and Greg Epstein, humanist chaplain at Harvard and MIT, will join Boston Globe Editorial Page Editor Bina Venkataraman for an Op-Talk on this critical question.
